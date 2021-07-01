DCE urge residents to cooperate with census officials

2021 Population and Housing Census is ongoing

Source: GNA

Braimah Iddrisu Wikana, the Lambussie District Chief Executive in the Upper West Region has appealed to people within the district to cooperate with Census Enumerators to ensure a successful exercise.

This, he said, would help in the effective planning and development of the district and the country as a whole.



Mr Wikana said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, when he was counted as part of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census.



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is mandated by law to conduct a headcount of all persons resident in Ghana every 10 years, to help update current information on the size, sex, age, composition and other characteristics of Ghana's population towards transforming the economy for sustainable development.

Mr Wikana said the District Assembly as part of efforts to ensure success in the exercise, has asked traditional and religious leaders to use their platforms to encourage citizens to be counted.



"Some residents still have negative perceptions about the PHC exercise and we have asked the imams, pastors, the youth parliament among others to continue to educate one another of the importance of the exercise" he said.



He, therefore, entreated everyone in the country to provide accurate information to the census officials for quality data for planning.