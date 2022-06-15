0
Menu
News

DCEs ought to be up and doing - Dr. Oduro Osae on Islamic Senior High School incident

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae 1 Governance Analyst, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Governance Analyst, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae says the incident involving the Islamic Senior High School Students and the Police at Abrepo in the Ashanti region could have been avoided if the District Chief Executives (DCEs) of the area was proactive enough.

According to him, though the IGP is in charge, he cannot be everywhere, hence the need for representatives to take decisions that will not bring their offices into disrepute.

Speaking on GTV Breakfast Show, Dr. Oduro Osae urged DCEs to be "up and doing when such issues come up”.

Mr. Osae also called on other city authorities to liaise with the Police Service to bring finality to the lingering issues within their Communities.

He further called on the Police to keep the public updated on the progress of the investigation.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Related Articles: