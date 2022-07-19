2
DCOP Kwesi Ofori retires on Wednesday

Kwesi Ofori Photo DCOP Kwesi Ofori

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Ofori goes on retirement

Kwesi Ofori attains mandatory age of 60

Police organise a pull-out ceremony for Kwesi Ofori

DCOP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General of the Ghana Police Service’s Public Affairs Directorate, is due for retirement from active service.

His retirement takes effect on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

DCOP Kwesi Ofori's retirement is due because he has attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

The Ghana Police Service is, therefore, organising a pull-out and farewell ceremony at the National Police Training School, Accra at 10 am in honour of the outgoing senior officer.

Kwesi Ofori before he was appointed the Director General of Police Public Affairs Department, served in other capacities, including the head of police operations at the Accra Regional Police Command.

The police in a circular available to GhanaWeb stated that "in attendance will be the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB)."



