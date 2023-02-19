1
Menu
News

DDEP: Finance minster’s zeal in seeing programme through commendable - NPP

Ken Ofori Atta Parliayament Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the thumbs up for the zeal and tenacity finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta exhibited in the execution of the just-ended Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to Awal Mohammed, the programme's 85 per cent subscription rate must be commended.

He said this was a clear indication that the sector minister put up a lot to have subscribers accept the programme.

The government communicator who is also the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Youth Employment Agency (NYEA) heaped this praise on the finance minister while speaking on the discussion segment of ‘The Citizen show’ hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, February 17, 2023.

He noted that: "The programme would have been [even] more successful if the ministry had intensified publicity and education for the stakeholders to understand the programme better.

"Had the ministry engaged the stakeholders, we would not have been here for the former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to join the pensioner bondholders to picket," he argued.

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame