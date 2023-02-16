0
DDEP: Sophia Akuffo has compasion which Gabby lacks - Bridget Otoo

Ex CJ Sophia Akuffo And Gabby Asare Otchere Darko Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Thu, 16 Feb 2023

Popular broadcaster, Bridget Otoo has joined the tall list of individuals who have patted former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo on the back, after she joined a group of pensioner bondholders to picket at the Ministry of Finance.

The former Chief Justice’s decision to protest with individuals who were demanding full exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), has since stirred massive reactions from netizens who have applauded her, while others who have slammed her for ‘turning her back on government.’

A key member of the ruling NPP government, Mr. Gabby Ochere Darko, stood tall among individuals who have criticized Sophia Akuffo for partaking in a demonstration meant to label the government incompetent.

Gabby’s comments generated a series of back and forth between him and Mrs. Sophia Akuffo, thereby skyrocketing them to top Twitter trends.

Bridget Otoo, has, however, waded in the ongoing banter by raining praises on the former Chief Justice for not allowing herself to be ‘gagged’ while berating Gabby in the process.

“Sophia Akuffo is a different type of human being. She doesn’t need to do this, but she’s doing it! God bless her.

“Pensioners deserve compassion not compulsion- Sofia Akuffo. Something GabbyDarko lacks,” Bridget wrote on Twitter.

Read the post below:



