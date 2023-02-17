DDEP: You are not our age mate – Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe to Ken Ofori-Atta

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a statesman and founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has revealed that he warned Ghanaians about the ruling party, but they ignored him and voted them into power.

According to him, he predicted the country’s current difficulties and complained about them, but “nobody appeared to listen, and here we are where we are today.”



The Statesman remarked, in response to pensioners picketing at the Ministry of Finance to demand a total exemption of their investments from the Domestic Debt Exchange Program and also regretting the government’s failure to comply to their request for an exemption, “To Ken Ofori Atta, I will only say one thing, he must know that he is dealing with people who are not at all his age group.



“They are elderly folks, and like Sophia mentioned, he is not treating them with respect, and he should know the consequences,” he remarked on Happy 98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show.



His remarks follow the country’s economic difficulties, which include the devaluing cedi, ongoing IMF negotiations, cuts in government spending and wages to free up funding.



Apart from pride, what else is stopping the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta from responding to pensioner bondholders in writing on the status of their government bonds in relation to their call for an exempt in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), the immediate past chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has questioned.



To her, the pensioner bondholders have written to the Finance Ministry, asking for a total exempt from the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) but as of now, they have not even received a note acknowledging receipt of their letter or a response in writing.

She questioned why other groups wrote letters to the Finance Ministry on a similar issue after the pensioners had sent theirs, but those groups have received responses and yet the pensioners were yet to hear from the minister in writing.







