DJ Akuaa sets the festive mood right with new uptempo single ‘Fifa’

DJ Akuaa

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Closing out this week and year in terrific style, DJ Akuaa shares her colossal new song 'Fifa'.

Produced by Senyo Cue, ‘Fifa’ is rocked by a super bright Amapiano-styled beat that puts it in perfect tow with the festivities ahead. DJ Akuaa’s attitude and lyrics don’t let the awesome production on offer down either, swiftly sweeping listeners into a mood of elation - her contribution to December’s busy dance floor.



"Fifa is for everyone who is planning to turn up big this December", said the New York based DJ. "It’s been an intense 52 weeks and a tip of what I’ve got coming in the coming days. Don’t miss out on the fun".

DJ Akuaa is back on home soil and is expected to perform at a couple of shows in the capital this festive season.



