0
Menu
News

DJ Justice GH recruits Larruso for Dancehall tune ‘Make Am’

DJ Justice GH DJ Justice GH

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: Francis Amissah

With lots of new music already out this week, DJ Justice GH and Larruso’s new collaboration ‘Make Am’ is top of our weekend recommendations.

DJ Justice GH recruits the “New Gen” star to take a swipe at naysayers with success and we can feel the energy. But there’s more, Larruso’s dashing Dancehall tone nicely blends with the production on offer as his lyrics hit home.

‘Make Am’ is exactly about what its title implies - exceeding the expectations of naysayers with big success or as Larruso puts it to earn “millions and zillions”. The song also exudes an air of encouragement to listeners and as such is a breeze to play through.

With his 2021 Justice Experience Festival a highlight of his recent form, ‘Make Am’ is probably one of the many gems he has coming our way. Enjoy!

Source: Francis Amissah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP