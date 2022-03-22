1
DJ Mac to present 3music Awards DJ of the year category

Tue, 22 Mar 2022

Celebrated Ghanaian-Togolese US based DJ, DJ Mac, to present an award at the upcoming 3Music awards for the DJ of the Year category.

The significant roles of DJs in the promotion and growth of music worldwide is undisputed. In the Ghana Music industry, DJs have been the vehicle that has transported music into the homes on many and have contributed enormously to the growth of the industry the year under review . DJ Mac over the years has been that plug in the French speaking countries who has made it his sole responsibility to project Ghanaian music to the francophone countries, leveraging on his vast influence on the French market.

To present the award for the DJ of the year category in an award scheme that appeals to mostly the younger generation of music lovers in Ghana, comes as no surprise as DJ Mac has cemented his name in the DJing world and is an authority in that space.

DJ Mac commented that:

“I’m humbled to present the award for this year’s 3 Music DJ of the year category. Ghana music has seen an exponential growth in the year 2021 and the roles of DJ’s can not be overlooked in this growth. This is why presenting an award for the DJ of the year will be a pleasure”.

Themed, it’s more than Music, on the 26th of March 2022, 3Music promises to give Ghanaians the best of music, performance and transparency in this year’s 3Music awards, satisfying and building up on the incredible work done in the previous years.

