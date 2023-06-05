DUTCH & CO’S logo evolution reflects exciting future

Dutch & Co!s mission is to decrease electricity consumption by using LED lighting

A leading solar company based in Ghana has unveiled a new logo today, marking a pivotal phase in the company!s 12-year history.

Dutch & Co. Ltd., suppliers and installers of solar PV and LED lighting products, has earned a robust reputation for quality, thanks to their work with clients such as Nyaho Medical Centre, MTN Scancom, Fanmilk Danone, and Total Energies.



The new logo is an evolution of their well-recognized current logo. Explaining the re- vamp, Dutch & Co’s General Manager, Mr Herbert Friese said, “We are proud of the



company we are today, and grateful to long standing clients for choosing to work with us on their projects.



“Dutch & Co. has enjoyed respectable growth in recent years, despite challenging economic times and our new logo reflects our desire to continue offering what we are



known for, which is excellence, while embracing new technologies, new ways of working and new business opportunities.



“Our new logo sets the stage for the next exciting era in our corporate journey. Additionally, our slogan is bigger and sits above our brand name, highlighting the impetus for us to come together to “LED!s Go Solar”. We are delighted that many more major companies in Ghana are taking up this cause and are wanting to learn how Dutch & Co. can help them switch to solar. Not only will a switch to solar and LED lights be better for the environment, it will also reduce significant operational costs.”

For more information about Dutch and Co. Ltd., please visit their website: www.- dutchandco.com.gh and www.ledsgosolar.com.



About Dutch and Co.



Dutch and Company Ltd.,is a leading renewable energy company, specializing in So- lar PV and LED lighting projects with its registered offices in Accra, Ghana.



Dutch and Company is fully licensed by the Energy Commission of Ghana to import Renewable Energy and PV Solar products and install and maintain Renewable Energy and PV Solar installations. Additionally, Dutch & Co., enjoys CCI #green status!$ in HSE accreditation, providing the ultimate standard for Risk Management in the workplace.



Dutch & Co!s mission is to decrease electricity consumption by using LED lighting and increase the supply of Renewable, Affordable and Reliable electricity by using PV Solar and provide our clients with durable solutions on time and on budget.