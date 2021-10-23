DVLA calls for healthy driver-passenger relationship

Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) logo

Source: GNA

Victor Ekwo Takyi Sagoe, the Bono East Regional Manager of the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has called for a healthy relationship between commercial drivers and passengers to help control accidents.

"The driver and passenger must have a healthy and cordial relationship to create an enabling travelling environment,” he said.



Mr. Sagoe made the call at a forum to climax a week-long Customer Service Celebration of the DVLA held in Techiman on the theme: "Power of Service."



He noted good customer service remained a key to the growth and development of any institution and the DVLA was committed to ensuring excellent customer relationships.

“The customer service week is designed to appreciate customers’ contribution and cooperation during our difficult period like the outbreak of the COVID-19,” he said.



Mr. Sagoe explained DVLA had since January this year registered more than 7,000 motorbikes, 2,000 vehicles and issued more than 3,000 driver licenses.



He urged owners of vehicles, motorbikes, and tricycles to register them.