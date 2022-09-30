1
DVLA increases fees and charges for all services

DVLA Ghanafgfdhgjhk.png DVLA's new charges are expected to be available for clients at licensing offices

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced an increase in fees and charges for its services.

In a circular cited by Class News, the authority stated that parliament had approved the increase in fees, and it is being put on all DVLA payment platforms.

The new charges are expected to be available for clients at licensing offices and private vehicle test stations.

The new charges take effect on Monday, October 3, 2022.

