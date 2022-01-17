DVLA makes acquisition of license, other documents easy

DVLA intensifies operations

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, DVLA, has intensified its operations to bring its services across the country to ensure that Ghanaians drive with valid documents.

In an interview with GBC News, Public Relations Officers at DVLA, Francis Asamoah-Tuffuor, says the introduction of mobile service in organizations and tertiary drive on campuses will help eliminate the cumbersome nature of acquiring licence and other documents.



“DVLA, we’ve also introduced two services, we have the mobile service and the tertiary drive. What we do is that, if GBC wants our services it should put it in writing, what we have to do is to deploy our mobile service team to GBC and do or renew the licences for you instead of people driving to DVLA to do that. What we have realised also is that if you want to seek employment, apart from qualification, the organizations want to know if you can drive.



DVLA has some engagements with tertiary institutions across the country, we have a link with some driving schools that also are associated with the tertiary institutions, we go there and train students. So just as you are graduating with your certificate you are also coming out with your licence,” The PRO said



Mr. Asamoah-Tuffuor also indicated that an ultramodern facility is to be constructed in Yendi to serve the people in the Eastern Corridor to avoid traveling long distances to access the DVLA services.



“We have a satellite office in Yendi so the plan was that, the satellite office will serve the people in Yendi community as we wait to construct an ultra-modern office which will serve the people around Yendi and that of the Eastern corridor i.e Zabzugu, Tatale, Bimbila, Wulensi, Damongo, Gushiegu to the extent of Kpandai and it’s areas so that the drivers will not go from these areas to Tamale to renew their roadworthy or register,” he indicated



Mr. Asamoah-Tuffuor cautioned Ghanaians against going through middlemen known as “Goro boys” to acquire license and other documents from DVLA.

“This is a peak season and people shouldn’t take delight in the environment that DVLA has done so well, we have and we are proud of it, but they shouldn’t just sit in their comfort and give their documents to anybody at all that they should go and register their vehicles for them.



When it happens like that, the probability that they will be swindled is great. The guys take advantage of it, they give them fake documents, fake licenses and everything fake. I am yet to see a businessman or trader who will sign a cheque and give it to anybody at all close to the bank or his way to the bank to cash his money for him or me coming to DVLA to place advert and just meet someone around the entrance of GBC around Kanda and give it out to the person to go and do it for me whiles I don’t know the person,” Mr. Asamoah-Tuffuor noted



He expressed gratitude to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), for being part of the success story of DVLA.



“I want to thank your outfit, the board members, management, the newsroom, everybody, and those working behind the scenes for your continuous support to help DVLA to a higher pedestal. You have supported us right from the beginning, years back, you’ve been part of us,” he was grateful.



Mr Asamoah-Tuffuor said the Authority will not rest on its oars but will ensure its services are brought to the doorsteps of all Ghanaians.