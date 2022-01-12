DVLA registers 8,185 new vehicles in Accra in just 6 days

A total of 8,185 new vehicles were registered in Accra in just 6 days

The Greater Accra Region has registered a total of 8,185 vehicles this year.

This covers a period between Tuesday, January 4 and Tuesday, January 11, 2022.



January 7 was however a public holiday and so personnel did operate on the holiday.



The Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, (DVLA), Mr. Attah Kumah Mensah told 3news.com that registration by applicants at private garages contributed towards the speeding up of the process.



"I must confess this is on the higher side compared to last year within the same period.



"Before December we advised vehicle owners to use our online services so most of them did the pre inspection and vehicle certification at private garages and so they only came here to get the registration done,” he said.

The figure covers a period of just six working days. The DVLA has three operational centers including Accra, 37 License Office, Weija and Kuntunse in the Ga West Municipality.



Vehicle registration now costs between GHC53.00 and GHC644.00 depending on the engine capacity.



On the first day of registration the authority experienced heavy congestion at its operational centers but that is beginning to ease due to the prudent measures put in place.



The authority has set up two client service centers in addition to beefing up personal at the DVLA bank. The initiative has largely contributed to the easing of congestion at the centers.



According to Mr. Kumah Mensah, over 1,000 vehicles were registered on the first day of resumption of work ( January 4) but there is still a bit of congestion at its offices but expects the situation to ease considerably by March this year.