DVLA staff charged to prioritize safety of drivers and motorists

Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

The Chief Executive Officer of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Kwasi Agyemang Busia, has charged staff and employees of the Authority to make safety a priority in their line of work.

He said much as the financial outlook of the outfit was positive, there was the need not to take their eyes off the issue of safety of clients who patronize their services to ensure they live long enough to continue patronizing the outfit. He maintained this would also help the outfit achieve more success.



Urging them to concentrate on the safety aspect, he noted that management always saw revenue as an aspect of safety and that once the staff did their safety work well, the revenue would certainly come and therefore called on the workers to concentrate on the safety work as well.



He said these in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy CEO, Mr. Kwame Appiah Kubi when the Governing Board and Management of the DVLA took their tour to the Wa office of the Authority Wednesday, January 12, 2022.



In attendance were: Lawyer Frank Davies, Board Chair; Mr. Kwame Appiah Kubi, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Services; Dr. Mahama Wayo, a representative from National Insurance Commission; Mr. Francis Agbozo, representing the Registered Driver Training Schools (Ghanadrive); Mr. Francis Larbi Odame, Ghana Automobile Dealers Association; and Mr. Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah from the Ghana Road Coordinating Council.



The rests are Lt. Col. Harry Keelson, Ghana Armed Forces; DCOP Lawyer Francis Aboagye Nyarko, Head of Police MTTD, representing the Ghana Police Service; Board Secretary, Madam Sariata Froko; Mr. Rufus Bayor, Manager, Procurement and Stores as well as Francis Asamoah Tuffour, Manager responsible for Public Relations.

Praising the governing board for embarking on such a visit which he said is an indication of the high regard the board holds the organization since according to him, it is not all officers that may have the opportunity to have the board visiting them at such a time in the year, he expressed the board's commitment to recording unprecedented successes than the previous board did.



Outlining other issues of concern to the staff, Mr. Kwasi Agyemang Busia commended the staff for their hard work contributing to the successes chalked while urging them to continue to give their best for more achievements by the Authority adding that, the report presented by the Regional Manager painted a very positive outlook. He assured that management was going to look at the logistical and other challenges raised by the Regional Manager to ensure smooth operations of the office.



In addition, the CEO disclosed that the medical insurance intervention instituted for workers was being upgraded to cover other areas that were previously not covered since a health workforce he said, translates into healthy productivity. According to him, because such intervention does not come for free, it is expected that the staff also give their best to enable management to continue improving upon aspects of the medical insurance.



He also announced that the hard-working staff of DVLA was going to be rewarded according to their output in what he termed as "The Performance Management System (PMS)." By the PMS, the hard work of every individual would attract the needed reward by management.



"Last year, what we did was to award the best worker for the Authority. What we're seeking to do this year is that it's not going to be a nine-day wonder. Going forward, all your performance is going to be accessed based on your performance. So it's an opportunity for everybody to give up their best. Once you work hard, management will appreciate it and reward you," he pledged.

In furtherance, he also urged the staff to enhance their performance to attract more bonuses and allowances in what is termed in the DVLA circles as "the 13th month." He said having enjoyed an improved package in the recent payments as compared to last year's, if workers put in many efforts, the following year's payments would be much better since such allowances come with a price. He, therefore, urged the employees to improve on their performance.



Another important area of concern the CEO touched on is the uplifting of the image of the outfit which he indicated had appreciated and therefore needed to be protected. According to him, it is not a work done yet urging them to continue to improve on the image of the Authority. He said now everywhere one goes, the Authority continued to receive rave reviews from the public.



Reiterating management's readiness to address staff concerns any time they come up, he advised workers of the Wa center to channel any grievances they may have with the Regional Manager, Mr. Zume Naalier Thomas, to be forwarded for attention. He has also meanwhile disclosed that management was in the process of putting in place a 5-year strategic plan following staff and management engagements as well as the input of almost everyone within the setup to determine the direction the Authority should steer its affairs, going forward.



He said once the board gives them the green light, all workers are expected to contribute their maximum best to support activities of the outfit tailored for the next 4 years adding, "so I'll urge you to work hard to accept the document which will have a massive input in it, in the end, it'll transform how this organization (operates) because a better DVLA, is a better Ghana, a better DVLA, is better for motorists and a better DVLA, is good for everybody. So let's do our best to keep the image of DVLA good.