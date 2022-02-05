DVLA staff should uphold professionalism, customer care—Board

File photo

Source: GNA

Staff of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) should espouse professionalism and customer care in their service delivery, Mr.

Frank Davies, the Board Chairman, has advised.



He urged the staff to avoid practices, which could bring the image of the Authority into disrepute, saying the organisation had no option than to place customer care at the core of its operations.



“The new DVLA is no longer a technical organisation, but a service-focused one, more especially in an era of increasing customer sophistication,” Mr. Davies observed.



He said the Authority had undergone many reforms since 1999 geared towards improving its service delivery, branding and operations in general, therefore, the staff ought to steadfastly adhere to the values and tenets of the organization.



Mr. Davies was speaking at the inauguration of the DVLA’s new District Office at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The state-of-the-art facility aims to increase the Authority’s service points in the Region, using ultra-modern digital equipment to reduce turnaround time in transacting business.



It is in line with the Management’s mission to make the DVLA’s services more accessible to drivers, vehicle owners and prospective applicants.



The new District Office has facilities, including an administration unit, registration and capture rooms, premium office, accounts section, store room, manager’s office, file room as well as Customs office.



Mr. Davies reminded the staff that the Authority’s clients remained its best asset.



“If we fail to give them the best of respect, attention and care, the tendency is that they would find an alternative source of service provider,” he observed, saying under no circumstance should the staff give room for middlemen (goro boys) to operate to the disadvantage of the growth of the organisation.

Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the DVLA Chief Executive, indicated that in the next couple of years, the Authority would continue to build on the reforms it had started.



This is to help achieve an Authority “which is autonomous, efficient and sustainable”.



“Our operational goal remains the same - having qualified drivers and vehicles fully licensed on our roads, done simply, done safely, done efficiently,” the Chief Executive assured.



Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, the Regional Minister, reminded drivers and riders of the need for them to always operate with valid licenses.



Construction of the state-of-the-art DVLA District Office, he said, demonstrated how far Ghana had gone as far as vehicle registration and processing of documents were concerned.