DVLA to arrest, prosecute users of expired DV Plates

File Photo: Logo of DVLA

Source: GNA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is to embark on an enforcement exercise to arrest and prosecute motorists who use expired trade plates contrary to road traffic regulations.

The Authority said the exercise, which would be carried out in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service had become necessary following an observation that some drivers continued to use expired Defective Vehicle (DV) Plates last year, DV 2021.



A statement issued by the management of the DVLA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the practice was contrary to Regulation 23(2) of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180) which stated that “a trade licence is valid for a period of one year and only in relation to the specific motor vehicle for which the trade licence was issued.”



The Authority said it had also noted that motor vehicles bearing trade plates were being used for carrying fare-paying passengers, goods, and for hiring purposes against Regulation 23(8) "which only authorises the carrying of passengers who are engaging in testing or inspecting the motor vehicle with the view of purchasing the vehicle."



"Unfortunately, most of the motor vehicles used under a trade plate, do not have the plates affixed on the front and rear of the vehicle, which is also an upfront to the law, specifically, Regulation 23(9) of L.I. 2180.



Most dealers or fleet owners also failed to enter the movements of the motor vehicle in the trade licence logbook as captured in Regulation 24(2) of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180), it said.

The Authority also expressed concerns over the use of Direct from Port (DP) plates beyond the stipulated time of two weeks.



"The misuse of these trade plates is prevalent during holidays and weekends and the Authority wishes to caution the general public against these occurrences," it said.



"We wish to remind motorists that the law provides for severe sanctions on persons who contravene the regulations, including imprisonment,” it added.



The Authority urged dealers, fleet owners and the general driving public to either get valid trade plates for 2022 (DV 22) or have their vehicles registered before using the road.



It also urged road users to drive cautiously with the onset of the rains, observe road signs, and avoid careless overtaking and over-speeding to avoid needless crashes.