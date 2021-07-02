DVLA to conduct driving tests in local languages

Driving Test - File photo

Source: GNA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says the Computer Based Test (CBT) taken by persons applying for driver licences would be available in some local languages, beginning 2022.

The test would be available in six local languages, consisting of Ga, Ewe, Twi, Hausa, Dagbani and Nzema.



Mr Benjamin Peh, Acting Head of Department, Research, Business Development and Innovation at the DVLA, announced this at the fourth GNA-Tema Stakeholder Engagement and Workers’ Appreciation Day seminar of the Ghana News Agency.



Mr Peh said the translation process was already underway to ensure that it took off in 2022 to allow non-English speaking people to acquire a drivers’ licence.



He said, “we have seen that a lot of people fail the test, some cannot speak or understand English so when you come and you can’t understand English that shouldn’t stop you from acquiring a licence from DVLA.”



He added that “we will give you a headset and the system will ask you the question in your preferred language. The good thing is that the person sitting by would have different questions it will be interchanging so you can’t ask another person for the answer for a particular question”.



Touching on other services, he said the DVLA had initiated a mobile service with no extra charges to serve companies with more than 15 staff at their premises.

Mr Peh said to allow tertiary students to acquire drivers’ licences before completion of school, the DVLA with the support of the World Bank acquired some vans with remote devices to educate the student and test them before issuing the licences.



He said the DVLA’s prestige centre also offered an opportunity to busy clients to renew and replace their licences within 30 times at a fee approved by Parliament.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, stressed the important role of the media in national development and urged institutions to work with the media to enhance development.



He said the government and organizations could use the media for social change.



Other speakers at the fourth stakeholder engagement were Mr George Okwabi Frimpong, a licensed surveyor and Chairman of the Public Affairs Committee of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana, Mr Ian Okwei, Protocol and Administrative Officer of the TDC Development Company Limited, and Superintendent Kwabene Otuo Acheampong, Tema Regional Police Crime Officer.