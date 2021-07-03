DVLA to soon register all goro boys - Courage Doe

• Goro boys and their activities continue to increase in the country

• The DVLA says it has taken note and has plans to regularize their work



• It is the hope of the DVLA that this will curb the challenges their work poses to theirs in the long wrong



The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is to officially roll goro boys onto its platform, to help curb their activities that rub off negatively on the institution.



For years, the activities of these agents, known more commonly as a Goro Boys, have contributed to the negative perceptions the DVLA has had.



And while their activities persist, with their influence growing day in, day out, the DVLA says it will soon regularize their work.

Mr. Courage Doe, of the Compliance Unit of the DVLA, told GhanaWeb TV that the activities of these guys, who loiter just outside the walls of their offices, have added to some of the unauthorized processes that owners of cars go through.



"We have a form called Form A. There is a part of the form that says, 'Agent', where somebody can lead you to register the car and these are the goro boys but these days, the Authority is trying to register all of them. When we are able to register all the goro guys out there, give them a tag, I'm sure all these problems will be solved," he said.



Mr. Courage Doe made this known during a day's working filming of the joint work of the DVLA and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in Accra, for GhanaWeb TV's #GhanaWebRoadSafety campaign.



The DVLA, among other things, checked for compliance among new cars and licenses, while the MTTD performed random checks on drivers.



