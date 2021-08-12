DYMOG celebrates international youth day, 2021

The movement extends its warmest wishes to all youth in the country

The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG) wishes to extend its warmest felicitation to the global youth especially those in Ghana, who continuously strive for both academic, industrial and national excellence. Your contributions towards nation-building is worth celebrating.

This year’s international youth day celebration is anchored on the theme “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”. The theme is carefully crafted to aim at highlighting an undeniable fact that the global effort will not be materialized without the meaningful engagement and participation of the young people.



“As a youth centered group, we have identified problems confronting the youths across the globe which include;



“Impacts of the COVID-19 particularly related to it’s effects on human health, the environment and food security.



“Lack of decent and sustainable employment for youth. Lack of quality and affordable education systems.



“Lack of affordable housing, drug and substance abuse. It’s worth noting that, Global data has projected a population increase of about two billion people in the next thirty years. There’s therefore the need to design a pragmatic global approach in tackling the issues.

“In that spirit, we want to affirm the recommendations at the 2021 ECOSOC Youth Forum, included are; The need to working together towards a more equitable food system. To work towards 2030 agenda including poverty alleviation, social inclusion: quality yet affordable healthcare delivery, conversation on biodiversity and salvaging climate changes.



“The need for youths to make informed decisions on food choices through increasing education on global healthiest and more sustainable alternatives for both humans and the environment.



“Making adequate capacity development towards resilience in food systems especially during the ongoing pandemic and it’s aftermath.”



The statement added “On this day, all of us at DYMOG doff our hats off for the young people across the globe for their continuous resilience, sheer grit, tremendous determination and zeal in contributing their utmost quota towards the development of their respective countries. Particularly to the teeming Youth of Ghana, who are awakened to reality and advocating for the country to be fixed, DYMOG appreciates and stands with you.



“It is our hope that this year’s international youth day celebration provides us all the platform to continue the momentum and accelerate our passion in making the globe a friendly space where all will thrive, regardless.”