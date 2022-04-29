Daakyehene grabs 2 awards at Media Personality Awards

Daakyehene receiving his award

The host of My Lawyer My Counselor on TV XYZ, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman has won two Awards during the second edition of Ghana Media Personality Awards.

He was adjudged winner of TV Development show host of the year as well as his program, My Lawyer My Counselor also winning the TV Development show of the year Award.



The awards came off at Gnat hall on Friday 22nd April, 2022.



The category in which Daakyehene emerged as winner, also featured 9 other astute media personalities known both in the Twi and English stations which include Nana Kofi Owusu UTV, Mona Gucci Onua Tv, Adwoa Yeboah Agyei UTV, Maame Grace Gh one, Ama Pratt Pan African Tv, Nana Effah Obeng Ocean Tv, Michelle Attoh Tv3 and Roselyn Felli Joy Prime.



My Lawyer My Counselor is a social issue program on TV XYZ where matters of relationship, marriage, divorce, rent, abuse, land, property, challenges relating to daily life etc are discussed.



As the name suggests, Lawyers, Counsellors, Opinion Leaders, Commissioners, Motivational speakers from other Religious faiths etc explain various topics.

Viewers have opportunity to call after the show and send messages which the production team direct their grievances to appropriate quarters for the necessary advice and assistance.



The host is an accredited Judicial Service court correspondent and Award winning broadcast journalist, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman.



The program has been accepted by Ghanaians considering the calls that emanates from various Regions countrywide.



One profound testimony is when a lady called that she wanted to commit suicide because of bad treatment from the husband but she changed her mind after watching the program.