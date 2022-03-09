Daasebre Oti Boateng was a unifier, diligent and peaceful - Mourners

Daasebre Emeritus Oti Boateng, Late paramount chief of New Juaben Traditional Area

Mourners have eulogized the late paramount chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng, as someone who was a unifier, peaceful and diligent at his doings.



At the One Week mourning event held in Koforidua, many dignitaries from all parts of the world, including the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, passed through to mourn with the people of New Juaben over the loss of their illustrious royal and chief.



Hackman Owusu Agyeman, a classmate of the late Daasebre Oti Boateng and a former MP for New Juaben, shared fond memories of the late chief and described him as a peaceful man who had the vision of unifying the people of the traditional area.



"Daasebre Oti Boateng was my classmate. We both completed university together and served in the civil service."



"When he became chief, he raised the image of Ghana and the New Juaben to a higher pedestal and brought glory to the entire traditional area."



"What makes me happier is that when I was a Foreign Affairs Minister, he requested to be recommended to become a member of the UN Civil Service organization. President asked me to approve his candidature and he went and made Ghana proud," he said.

According to Hackman Owusu Agyeman, Professor Oti Boateng was well-read and had a lot of ideas for national development "but what pains me is that sickness did not allow him to achieve all that he envisioned."



He called for all indigenes of the New Juaben Traditional Area to give peace and unity a chance as a way of honoring the late Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng.



On her part, Nana Adjoa Awindor, a popular TV personality described the late Oti Boateng as diligent.



She disclosed that the late New Juaben chief had approached her on mapping up ways to upscale the Koforidua festival called 'Akwantukese'.



Nana Adjoa Awindor however expressed regrets that that initiative which was a burning desire of the late Oti Boateng could not be realized before his untimely death.



Ambassador Victor Smith, a leading member of the NDC, flanked by the former Eastern Regional Minister, Mavis Ama Frimpong, also expressed their condolences on behalf of the NDC in brief words written in the Book of Condolences opened for the late New Juaben Chief and Queen mother.

Late last year, 2021, the death of Daasebre Oti Boateng was announced by the Traditional Council. The announcement as well revealed the death of the Queen-mother, Nana Yaa Daani.



This is the first time in the history of New Juaben, if not the whole of Ghana, that both chief and Queen have died almost at the same time and their funeral being held jointly.



According to sources within the New Juaben Traditional Council, the funeral of the late chief and Queen will be held after a new chief and queen have been installed which will be in the coming months.



