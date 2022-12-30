Daboya-Mankarigu MP ‘chased away’ by residents of a farming community

MP for Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency, Alhaji Mahama Asei

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency in the Savannah Region and Deputy Minister for Health Alhaji Mahama Asei was allegedly chased away with stones and broken bottles at Wawato a farming community under his constituency over alleged failed campaign promises.

In a 47 seconds video of the alleged incident currently circulating on social media with an unknown date, some people in a community could be seen throwing stones and hooting at occupants of modern Toyota V8 Landcruiser who sped away.



Some of the people in the audio could be heard urging the people to hoot at the occupants of the Toyota V8 Landcruiser.



Meanwhile the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Officer for the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency Mr Sidik Jabaru John (JJ), has in a press statement issued on 28th December, 2022 and copied to Bole-based Nkilgi Fm said their attention has been drawn to a video where irritant men and women were seen hooting and throwing stones at the sitting MP for Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency in a community called Wawato in the middle belt zone of the constituency.



He said the video will put any patriotic citizen “in a state of ambivalence for two reasons being, the citizens are becoming more awakening and discerning and will use violence in addressing grievances”.



The statement indicated that; “In as much as we as a party do not endorse the violence depicted in the video, we however commend the bravado of the members of the community for standing up to an MP who lied to them with impunity.

Their action is an indication that, the days of throwing dust into the eyes of electorates just to attain power is far gone. The brave constituents have shown to others that its about time leaders live up to their promises and expectations.



The Hon. MP who doubles as the deputy minister for health is currently on Christmas and New year break, as a result, decided to pay visits to communities in his constituency as most MPs will do.”



The NDC Communication Officer alleged that the Hon. MP goes to these communities to reiterate his failed promises hoping that the electorates will continue to be gullible and swallow whatever he tells them hook, line and sinker and upon reaching Wawato, where he is also a native of, he was welcomed with pelts and hoots as the people described him as a disappointment and does not deserve their attention.



Mr Sidik Jabaru John said the action was caused by the neglect of the MP for the Wawato electoral area.



The NDC communication Officer said the erstwhile John Mahama NDC government started the process of electrification by erecting poles from Donkompe through Wawato to Gurubagu and plans were also advanced to construct the Lingbinsi-Wawato road, but as Ghanaians will have it, the NDC government was voted out and

Prior to the 2020 general elections, one of the major campaign promises of the then Parliamentary candidate Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini was to construct the Lingbinsi-Wawato road and complete the electrification project started by the NDC government.



Mr Jabaru said the people of Wawato bought into the empty promises of the then aspirant and he being a son of the land (Wawato) gave him their mandate, and Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini won overwhelmingly and became the MP for Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency but to



their dismay, he could not even offer the people of Wawato a good thank you tour but only went there at one time to haul insults and threats at one Alhaji Adam, an industrious man of the soil who through a non-profit organisation brought lots of development to the community and beyond.



Sidik Jabaru John added; “Nevertheless, the people of Wawato community still had hope on their Member of Parliament that he will solve their most pressing concerns, that’s the electrification and the construction of the road, however even after becoming the luckiest Member of Parliament ever since the creation of the constituency by becoming and MP cum deputy minister, he still became the worst MP, failing in all his promises”.



He added it is interesting to note that, across the constituency, Hon. Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini failed all the communities in delivering his promises. Few examples are the Tidrope water project, the Gua electrification and CHPS compound projects that have been neglected, the neglected Kupoto CHPS compound, Daboya Community Center, the Busunu-Daboya road construction project that has been neglected.

He added; “These and many more projects are what he promised his people during his campaign trail only to turn his back at them after winning power.



Its about time”.



The NDC Communication Officer called on all citizens of their constituency to hold leaders accountable for the suffering they are going through.