Daboya-Mankarigu: Mahama Asafo Musah to contest for NDC Communication Officer post

Mahama Asafo Musah

As the Constituency branch elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across all Constituencies in the Savannah region gets closer, Mr. Mahama Asafo Musah from the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency has declared his intention to contest for the position of Communication Officer for the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency.

In a write-up declaring his intent copied to Bole-based Nkilgi Fm, Mr. Mahama Asafo Musah said he has been an active member of the NDC party since 1996 and has worked to defend the party as a polling agent in the year 2000, 2004 and 2008’s Presidential and Parliamentary election respectively.



The Daboya- Mankarigu constituency Communication officer hopeful extended his profound gratitude to the people of Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency for the opportunity given him over the years to serve the party in diverse ways and levels.



Mr Mahama Asafo Musah said, he is convinced beyond any shadow of a doubt that the NDC is been reborn which presents a unique opportunity for each and everyone who believes in the ideals of the party to get on board with constructive contributions.



He said with the rebirth of the NDC and preparations for the branch elections, the party will rely on every single individual, young and old to put their shoulders on the wheel and move the rebirth of the party forward.



“We can no longer sit aloof and expect others to get their hands dirty or throw our hands in despair and watch things go astray”.

Mr Asafo indicated that the NDC at this crucial moment needs men and women with virtue and desire of service to the party and its sympathisers, therefore, the party requires men and women that will serve and create a path that will change the fortunes of the party now and the future.



According to Mr. Mahama Asafo Musah, he is very fortunate to have served at various areas and levels of the party and is confident and convinced that his talent and experience cannot be shelved at this crucial time that his experience is needed.



"As a loyal and a long serving Member, I worked as a campaign team member for the 2008 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and as well served as the communication director for the 2012 elections campaign team and was also a member of both the 2016 and 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections campaign team respectively and currently serving as the chairman for Social and Media Focus (SMF), a pro-NDC social movement group in the Constituency”; he added.



Mr Mahama Asafo Musah is currently practicing freelance journalism and writes for Bole-based Nkilgi Fm as well as Ghanaweb and has served as a reporter for TV3 during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Also, Mr. Mahama Asafo Musah said, he is a member of the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency communication team and Savannah Regional Communication Bureau as well.

He said he is persuaded that the party needs a strong communication department that delivers a concise, welcoming door for everyone, very timely and effective to rejuvenate the party,



Mr Asafo added that communication is key in every successful organisation because it serves as the lifeblood that engines its activities.



He humbly asks for prayers and support as he travel the length and breadth of the Constituency to communicate the goodwill message of the NDC to the people of Daboya/Mankarigu Constituency to canvas for votes to pave way for the smooth conduction of elections come 2024 for former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC. He equally ask for prayers for the safety of every aspirant across the Constituency in the upcoming elections.



Mr Asafo said, with him as the Communication officer for the great NDC in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency victory is assured.