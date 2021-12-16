Dada Hafco drops 'Mame Nhunu So' to comfort Ghanaians

Source: KAB, Contributor

Ghanaian highlife musician, Terry Asare Boamah, popularly known in showbiz as Dada Hafco, is back with a master piece for Christmas.

The song titled 'Mame Nhunu So' is to encourage and bring hope to everyone who has suffered greatly as a result of the deadly pandemic, COVID-19.



The man who has been consistent in churning out beautiful tunes in the past years said, "since times have been hard with humanity and the fact that people have lost their jobs etc through Covid, it was only right for me to bring something to encourage people and give them hope."



He added that "Mame Nhunu so" is a song that seems to speak on behalf of people who entertain the thoughts that God may have forgotten about them or have sidelined them because of the hardships they face.



"Most people when they go through hardships always entertain the thought that GOD has been unfair to them or may have abandoned them. So is a straight-up prayer song for everyone," he said.



Dada Hafco has been one of the biggest voices for highlife music over the years.

Dada Hafco, a former member of the music duo called Mframa has songs like ‘Metanfo,’ ‘Bedi Anko,’ ‘Friends’, ‘Hini Me’, among others reiterated that "if we need an identity for Ghanaian music we must fall on highlife because every country in the world is claiming something, so is only right for us to claim what our elders left for us."



"Mame Nhunu So" is a mid-tempo song laced with beautiful lyrics and melodies that will wow you to get on your feet any day.



With production credit going to the man he calls his champion producer DDT, Dada Hafco says the build-up to his album is now getting close and Ghanaians and the world will get the feel of a whole body of his work soonest.



