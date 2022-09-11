Dadiesoaba Nursing College shut down over fire outbreak

File photo

Correspondence from Ahafo region

Management of Dadiesoabo Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region has been shut down for two weeks following a fire outbreak that razed down a hostel in the school.



Following the incident, students in the school have been asked to go home as management looks for alternative accommodation for them.



The decision by management to shut down the school became necessary because it was becoming difficult to house the students.



According to the Principal of the Dadiesoabo Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Marcelina Teni Kwose, they were forced to accommodate the students in classrooms for two days before eventually shutting down the school.



“It has not been easy at all, I mean where to put the students is a problem. When the incident happened, we had to keep them in one of the big classrooms and that is where they were putting up for two days and then I sent them back home so that we can adjust,” she said.



She stressed that in the interim, they will be converting the kitchen and dining into classrooms so that the students can use the classrooms as hostels when return.

“We are trying to use the kitchen as a classroom right now and then our dining hall as a classroom so that we make way for the classrooms to be hostels for them to adjust to the situation until something is done,” she added.



Meanwhile, some of the affected students have revealed that they were traumatised as a result of the incident because they lost all their belongings in the fire.



A final year student, Dorothy Ofori, who will be writing her final examination in two months disclosed that she lost all her books in the inferno which is likely to affect her.



“This incident has affected the students a lot. Our books, laptops, clothes, money everything got burnt in the fire. I am about to write my final exams in two weeks but I have lost all my handouts and how am I going to prepare.”



A female hostel housing 208 students at the Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College was completely razed down by fire on Sunday, September 4, 2022.



Though no casualty was recorded, the students lost all their properties.