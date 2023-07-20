Dafeamekpor, Yaw Boamah 'face off' over MPs’ quorum in parliament

Rockson Dafeamekpor and Patrick Yaw Boamah,

In a recent parliamentary session held on Wednesday, July 19, the issue of quorum in the House sparked a debate between two Members of Parliament, one from the majority and the other from the minority.

Patrick Yaw Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikoi Central and a member of the majority, criticized Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor; the MP for South Dayi and a member of the minority, for raising concerns about the lack of quorum in the House.



The session had to be adjourned because the required number of 92 legislators were not present for business activities to proceed, and this adjournment was initiated by Dafeamekpor's application.



During the debate in Parliament, Mr. Boamah accused Dafeamekpor of engaging in mischievous behavior by leaving his committee meeting, which was being televised, and entering the chamber to raise the issue of quorum.



The Okaikoi MP argued that this action portrayed Parliament in a negative light and suggested that such conduct should be addressed.

Mr. Dafeamekpor, representing the minority, defended his motion for adjournment and refuted the allegation of being mischievous.



He pointed out that records indicated the House was not adequately formed for business activities, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the quorum requirement as determined by the Supreme Court.



"My brother Patrick Boamah makes the point that members come to sign and go for committee meetings, but he has forgotten that when you attend committee meetings, your attendance is marked again so that is not the argument because the Supreme Court says that anytime Parliament is convened there should be a quorum to be determined," stated Dafeamekpor in response to the accusation.



