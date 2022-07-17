Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor is the MP for South Dayi

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has called out a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, for his misrepresentation in words, the total votes received by John Boadu.



In the official results released after the National Delegates Conference, the immediate past General Secretary polled 2,524 votes, losing to Justin Frimpong Kodua, who polled a total of 2,837 votes.



In writing out the total votes for John Boadu in words, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe wrote, “Two thousand and twenty-four,” instead of the actual “Two thousand, five hundred and twenty-four.”



In a tweet, the South Dayi MP also accused the EC of meting out similar misrepresenting of figures to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during elections in the past.

“John Boadu's votes in words are not the same as those in figures. What is horrifying is that this was written & signed by Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, who is a Dep Commissioner of the EC. NDC suffered this many times in their hands during elections. This man insulted us just last week,” he wrote.





Meanwhile, Justin Frimpong Koduah has won the General Secretary position of the governing NPP.The legal practitioner polled 2,857 votes to beat John Boadu , who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.The results of the other candidates were as follows: Iddrisu Musah - 104 votes, Ramseyer Ahmed – 8 votes, Charles Bissue – 12 votes, and Frederick Ansah – 50 votes.

Justin Frimpong Kodua will serve as the General Secretary of the party for the next four years.



JFK is the former Deputy Regional Youth Organiser in 2010 and a member of the NPP Ashanti Regional campaign team in 2008.



He also served as a member of the National Youth Wing of the party as a Chairman of the Legal Committee of the youth wing.



