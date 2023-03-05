Dafeamekpor lists 7 ‘lies’ Jean Mensa told parliament on proposed C.I.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Jean Mensa

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi has berated the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) for alleged lies she told when she appeared before a Committee of the Whole of Parliament to explain the commission’s proposed Constitutional Instrument for the registration of voters.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, in a series of tweets shared, on Sunday, March 5, 2023, posited that the EC boss, Jean Mensa, succeeded in lying to MPs when she appeared before the committee.



According to him, Jean Mensa lied about the promise of the C.I. ensuring continuous registration of voters.



The MP added that the EC boss also deceived Ghanaians about the guarantor system of the National Identification Authority being superior to that of the commission.



He listed all the alleged lies told by Jean Mensa as follows on his Twitter page:



Exposing Jean Mensah's lies:



Lie No. 1: LI 2111 makes mandatory use of the NIA Card. It doesn't.

Lie No 2: EC Guarantor Form contain no Oath Swearing. It does.



Lie No 3. The Oath on NIA Guarantor Form is better than that of EC. It's not-they have same legal effect when breached



Lie No 4: EC needs a new CI to register 18yr olds. No. CI 91 contains provisions for continuous registration



Lie No 5. EC Guarantor System is abused. No material evidence of abuse. NIA too uses Guarantor System



Lie No 6. Trust EC. This EC denied SALL voting rights with a letter



Lie No 7: NIA registration process is more robust & secured than EC. Not true. Indeed, the EC registration process is the most robust & secured as Political Parties, Soldiers & Policemen & Int Observers & Media Coverage are all present. Offenders are quickly punished per CI 91.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/OGB