Dafeamekpor petitions CHRAJ to probe Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the claims made by former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, in his report on illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, in Ghana.

According to asaaseradio.com, the petition was filed by Lawyer Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo of Addo & Addo Legal Attorneys, on behalf of the MP.



The petition indicated that the report by Prof Frimpong-Boateng cited many constitutional infractions by persons who hold public office which must be investigated.



“We have our client’s instruction to formally petition your high office in accordance with Article 218(a), (c) and (e) of the 1992 Constitution and section 7(1)(a) and (e) of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice Act 1993 (Act 456), to investigate violations of fundamental human rights, alleged corrupt practices, issues of conflict of interest and abuse of public office by certain public officials and other named individuals cited in the Report of the Work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), authored by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.



“The report of the IMCIM dated 19th March 2021, and confirmed to have been authored by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, cites various public officials and other individuals” such as Mr. Charles Owusu, Joseph Albert Quarm, the former MP for Manso Nkwanta, Laud Commey, Director of Operation at the Office of the President, and two presidential staffers Charles Nii Teiko and Frank Aseidu Bekoe (Protozoa).



“The IMCIM Report” according to the petitioner, “is replete with grave allegations of corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of office which falls within your mandate per Article 218(a) and (e) of the 1992 Constitution and section 7(1)(a) and (e) of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice Act 1993 (Act 456),” parts of the petition read.

The petitions also indicated that Prof Frimpong-Boateng must be investigated for corruption allegations made against him by Charles Bissue.



“We have our client’s further instruction to also petition your office in respect of allegations of corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of office made by Charles Bissue, the former secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, against Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), in respect of matters involving the 500 Excavators that were supposedly missing around February 2020.”



Background



A former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, named members of parliament and top government officials who are allegedly involved in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana.



Portions of a report on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana by Prof Frimpong Boateng, indicated that these MPs and government officials were either directly involved in galamsey or were using their power to protect relatives who were involved in the menace.

The 36-page report, which Prof Frimpong addressed to the Chief of Staff and the Ghana Police Service, according to myjoyonline.com, implicated the former MP for Manso Nkwanta, Joseph Albert Quarm; director of operations at the presidency, Lord Commey; executive assistant and head of social media at the presidency, Charles Nii Teiko; and Frank Asiedu Bekoe, director of political affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff.



"He (the former NPP MP) used his position as a member of the Minerals Commission to acquire several dozens of large-scale concessions in his district, ostensibly for community mining purposes. He ended up selling these concessions to private individuals, including party members for GH¢200,000 per concession.



"Throughout our struggle with illegalities in the small-scale mining sector, what baffled me was the total disregard of the president's commitment to protecting the environment. I can state without any equivocation that many party officials from the national to the unit committee level had their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financiers, or relatives engaged in illegal mining. Most of them engaged Chinese working for them.



"There are appointees in the Jubilee House that are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace. Examples are Laud Commey, Charles Nii Teiko, and Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa)," parts of the report read.



The report also indicated that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had also acquired several mining concessions, especially in the Western Region.

"In the Wassa East District, a former NDC Deputy Minister who is also MP for the Wassa East constituency has been actively mining in the Subri forest for years," the report also stated.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:

















IB/DO