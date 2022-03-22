0
Dafeamekpor questions why gov’t will reach decisions before consulting stakeholders

Rockson Dafeamekpor E1631098358489?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor has questioned the government’s failure to consult the needed stakeholders before the President okayed measures to bring back life into the economy.

The Information Ministry in a statement indicated that the President has okayed measures put in place to ensure that Ghana's economy bounces back.

The decisions to mitigate Ghana’s dire economic situation were taken at a three-day cabinet retreat over the weekend.

These measures according to the Information Ministry’s statement will be communicated to the public by the Finance Minister after the needed consultation has been done with stakeholders.

But the South Dayi Member of Parliament does not understand why the government will take decisions to get the President to Okay the decision before the needed stakeholder consultation will be done.

He is wondering what the government intends to do if stakeholders who are now being consulted reject the measures.

“Govt announced last week it was holding a 3day Cabinet retreat & they did. It’s emerged Govt failed to consult prior to its said retreat so decisions taken are now subject to stakeholder consultations before being announced. Wow. What if the stakeholders reject those cabinet decisions?”





