Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead

A photo of the late David Heward-Mills

Founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills has lost his first son to death.

According to reports, his first son, Dr. David Heward-Mills, who was a medical doctor died in the United States of America on Friday, April 15, 2022 after a short illness.



He died at the age of 31.



About the late Dr. David Heward-Mills



Before his demise, he worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, South Carolina in the United States of America for 1 year, 11 months.



From July 2019 to June 2020, he was with Piedmont Healthcare as a medical doctor in Athens, Georgia, United States.



Information gathered from his LinkedIn account shows that he worked as a part-time lead director for national alliance for mental health and substance abuse recovery for 5 years.

He was also a research physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston.



Education



The late Dr David Heward-Mills had his Internal Medicine Residency Programme at the University of Georgia from 2019 to 2020.



Before that [2008 to 2014], he acquired his Doctor of Medicine certificate from Vinnic'kij Deržavnij Medicnij Universitet im M.I.Pirogova.



