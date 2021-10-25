Dagbon to build an ultra-modern palace for Ya Naa

Chief of Kariga, Naa Abdulai Nantogma

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

There has been much talk on the need for a re-building of the Ya Naa palace, the traditional residents of the Ya Naa(s), since the ascension of the Ya Naa Mahama Abukari (II) to the throne.

At the Naa Damba festival, in Yendi, Naa Abdulai Nantogma, the chief of Kariga, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Ya Naa reiterated the plans of the kingdom to re-build the old palace to a befitting royal status of the Kingdom.



Naa Nantogma said a committee made of chiefs has been formed by the king to supersede the fundraising of the project.



He said Mobile Money accounts would be created for Dagombas from far and near to contribute to the project.



“In six months even if we don't get external support, with the contribution made from the general public, we can build the palace on our own," he intimated.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu, together with Dr. Alhassan Tampuli, the MP for Gushiegu, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, MP for Mion, and the Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed on behalf of the Northern Caucus for Parliamentarians donated to the project with Gh¢100,000.

Dr. Alhassan Tampuli, the MP for the Gushiegu constituency, whilst speaking after the announcement of the donation, said they are working together as Northern MPs to bring the needed development to the Region.



“When we are in Parliaments, it's not about who belongs to party A or B, it's Northerners and how we can bring development to the North," he said.



The festival was marked with a colourful cultural display including Simpa and Nag'begu dance.



This is the third Damba festival marked by the overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari Mahama (II) since his ascension to the throne.