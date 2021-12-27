Daily Coronavirus cases rising by over 350 in the last 3 weeks – Report

New case have been recorded in the last few weeks

Coronavirus deaths rising

6,924,267 vaccines administered so far



Latest figures of Coronavirus from GHS show rising reported cases



Cases from the novel Coronavirus have been on the increase in the last few days.



Graphic.com.gh reports that there have been 1,324 new infections reported in the most recent days with total active cases as reported by the Ghana Health Service being at 6,361.

These latest figures from Monday, December 27, 2021, put the overall total number of confirmed infections in the country at 137,760.



The number of people reported to have died from the pandemic since it was first reported in the country is also now at 1,277.



The report added that the average number of new infections reported each day in the country has risen by more than 350 over the last 3 weeks, 37 percent of its previous peak.



In the meantime, there have been a total of 6,924,267 vaccines administered across the country as of December 20, 2021.