Daily Guide: Calming and soothing explanation

We are elated by the explanatory response from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) regarding the concerns raised by OccupyGhana, our star-studded pressure group.

It is in our interest as a nation to have such an active grouping which seeks to ensure that positive actions are taken by relevant state institutions towards the general well-being of all. What a wonderful occupation! The concerns raised by the grouping about the Covid-19 case management have led to an important explanatory response from the GHS which is indicative of it being on top of the subject.



Managing a pandemic, a novelty for that matter, requires skills and meticulousness – attributes which we are pleased to observe the GHS does not lack.



While OccupyGhana is genuinely focused on ensuring that all goes well with the management of the novel virus, others on the other hand are only being mischievous in their so-called observations.



It is the latter which must be chastised for throwing dust into the eyes of the gullible and vulnerable in society, sadly for electoral leverage. It is unacceptable and not in the interest of the war being waged against the pandemic that some of our compatriots politicize this subject and spew out lies.



We wish to reiterate our disappointment over the wish by this class of Ghanaians that things go downhill. Thank goodness their wish has been denied them by the Creator.

We stand against any remark or manoeuvres calculated to impugn the integrity of our frontline personnel, the doctors, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and nurses. They are among the best in the world who, in spite of logistical challenges shared by even the technologically endowed countries, continue to churn out certificates of recoveries to cases they have managed.



Our frontline workers belong to professions which are guided by ethics the breaches of which attract very serious sanctions. It is unthinkable to think that members of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) whose work is regulated by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council would connive with others to massage Covid-19 data. It is simply untenable.



Success in the war against the pandemic cannot be won when we lose confidence in our frontline professionals through the lies spewed against them by those engaged in a partisan feud with their rivals on the political space.



In its explanation as contained in this edition, the GHS has allayed the fears of Ghanaians about what appeared to be an uncontrollable diffusion of the virus given the figures churned out in the past few weeks. Medical data, especially regarding infections, state of sickness, mortalities and recoveries, are complex and therefore prone to mischievous analysis by persons with sinister motive.



It is for this reason that we ask that those seeking to politicize this subject should be disregarded and words from the GHS, being those of our medical professionals, digested and respected.

