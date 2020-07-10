Editorial News

Daily Guide: Fraudsters target EC form IA

Electoral Commission's form AI

The guarantee requirement for those who neither possess a passport nor a Ghana Card is now the target of electoral fraudsters as they seek to exploit it to their advantage.

With the previous sources of abusing the electoral laws now sealed, as it were, and the processes for the compilation of a new voters’ register ongoing the guarantee approach, the softest segment, has turned out to be a major quarry for the fraudsters as they operate in their devious syndicates.



With the Form IA being their document of choice, they would spend any amount of money to acquire it. Of course, this is being done for a political party in the country.



The arrest of a suspect in the Sagnarigu Municipality and the dismissal of three temporary staff of the EC in the same location in the Northern Region give us hope that all will be done to protect the protocols governing the ongoing registration exercise.



Form IA needs maximum protection because it is the only hope for those who see in the abuse of the guarantee segment of the citizenship proof as a means of swelling the numbers for themselves and to maintain the shrinking ‘World Banks’.



Ghanaians should take interest in matters which border on our national interest. Turning away our attention when we witness bad nuts surreptitiously laying hands on these security documents for nefarious projects is a costly indifference which should be frowned upon.

A better opportunity at putting in place a credible electoral roll is here before us. It is for us to support the exercise by reporting any action by EC staff or assigns of any political party engaged in acts which have the tendency to undermine the quality of the exercise in which so many resources have been expended.



Elsewhere in this edition there is a story about the first update on the ongoing registration exercise. This is the first time that we are witnessing such an update of developments pertaining to an electoral exercise spanning about a month.



This is indicative of the EC’s commitment to deliver on its mandate in a manner that would exalt the democracy in the country.



Let them maintain the tempo of the commitment as the days elapse.

