Dakpema D/A school faces infrastructural deficit amid abandoned project

Correspondence from Northern region

Dakpema D/A school in Tamale has been battling with an infrastructural deficit in the face of an abandoned storey building project which when completed could cure the chronic infrastructural problem facing the school.



The structure was one of the GETFUND projects started during the former president J. A Kufour administration under the supervision of the late Mustapha Ali Idriss, the then Northern Regional minister.



The project, according to school authorities was been worked on by the late Mustapha Ali's brother who also died at the infant stage of the project.



They said the death of the two brothers brought the project to its knees, and since then, successive governments have come and gone without attending to it.



Speaking to Abdallah Alhassan who is the PTA chairman of the school said efforts made to get authorities to complete the project have not been successful.



“We met the outgoing mayor of Tamale, Idrisu Musah Superior, and he said we should go and find out from the contractor the contract sum and the papers that he has. Now the man is demise, and we can't get anything about it."

Mr. Alhassan said the situation is affecting academic activities in the school and if the project is completed would help solve the infrastructural deficits facing the school.



“We still have a classroom deficit, we need a classroom for the JHS 3, an ICT center, and a library for the school."



He, therefore, appealed to the Northern Regional Minister, Alhassan Shaini Saibu, the Member of Parliament of the area, Hon. Murtala Muhammad, NGOs to come to the aid of the school.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb's visit to the school showed that most parts of the building foundation have started wearing off, exposing the iron rods embedded in the foundation to the harsh weather, leading to rusting.



