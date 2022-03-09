Dakpema Palace attack: Ya Naa, Dakpema call for calm in Tamale

King and overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II

Correspondence from Northern Region

Ya Naa Abukari II, the king, and overlord of Dagbon has called for calm in the Tamale Metropolis.



His call comes following a gun assault on the palace of the Tamale Dakpema by unknown gunmen on Monday, March 7, 2022.



The Dagbon overlord also urged the Northern Regional Security Council to be proactive in its response to early warning signals of potentially violent confrontations in the Northern Region.



The Ya Naa, who described Monday’s attack on the Dakpema Palace as “absolutely avoidable” said he was deeply concerned about the incident.



In a statement signed by the secretary of the king, Abdul Rahaman Mohammed and copied to GhanaWeb, Ya Naa Abukari II appealed to residents to desist from actions that would “further heighten tensions within the Gulkpegu Traditional Area, especially the Tamale Metropolis, which is the political, commercial and economic nerve centre of the region.”

Monday’s assault on the Dakpema Palace left at least five persons including Tamale Dakpema sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.



Preliminary investigations by the police say 15 heavily unidentified armed men were behind the attack.



A combined team of police and the military have been deployed to the area to avoid any further attacks.



Meanwhile, the Tamale Dakpema Palace has called for calm, urging its supporters and residents of Tamale not to retaliate the attempt on the life of the Dakpema and four others.



A spokesperson for the family, Mr. Basharu Dabale told GhanaWeb on Tuesday, March 8 that “No member of the Dakpema family should attack anybody in retaliation, Naa Dakpema says we should leave the case to the police to investigate this criminal attack.”

“The official position of the palace is that we are appealing to the police to look for the perpetrators of the heinous crime to ensure that law and order are maintained in Tamale,” he said.







Ya Naa Abukari II's statement







A spokesperson for the Dakpema family, Mr. Basharu Dabale