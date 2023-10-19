Dam Spillage: We need serious solutions, let's cut out the politics – PNC

Janet Nabla, General Secretary of the People’s National Convention

The General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC) says the impact of the dam spillage is not a political matter and must be treated as such.

Madam Janet Nabla said we need solutions, not politicisation of the matter.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, she said what the affected victims need at the moment is a place to lay their heads, food, and other essential relief items.



”What we need right now are solutions. One of these solutions should concentrate on where the displaced people will live and what they will eat. water to drink and other essential relief items. We at the PNC do not want to get involved in politics. We must not allow the incident to be politicised.”



She proposed forming a committee with the government serving only as a supervisor.



She believes that a non-political committee should be formed to coordinate donations and the distribution of relief items to the victims.

This, she claims, will prevent any misapplication or diversion of funds collected.



She added that the committee members should also be individuals who will serve on voluntary terms and not take any form of monetary benefit.



Meanwhile, she has shot down suggestions for a state of emergency to be declared following the incident.



In her view, declaring a state of emergency will be a needless exercise to embark on.