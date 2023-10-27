Dam spillage: Akufo-Addo must stop lowering the standards of governance – Stan Dogbe

Special aide to former President John Mahama, Stan Dogbe

An aide to former President John Mahama, Stan Dogbe has called on President Akufo-Addo to stop lowering the standards of governance with respect to how the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster is being handled.

This comes on the back of several communities around the Volta Lake submerged in water, displacing many residents as a result of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The flooding due to the spillage has forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate, leaving them with no choice but to try and save what’s left of their belongings.



Experts also fear the current unsanitary conditions created by spillage of the dams could create a public health crisis if proper steps are not taken immediately to address the problem.



In a Facebook post, Mr. Dogbe stated that commentaries from the government on the sensitization for the communities are out of place.

“Honestly!! The Chief Justice and Akufo-Addo’s minister who are berating communities along the Volta River for refusing to relocate from their homes before the spillage; can they tell us where they arranged the temporary shelters the communities, businesses, and health facilities were to relocate to, and they refused? The Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government, along with its appointees, must stop lowering the standards of governance.



“Nothing can absolve the VRA board and management from blame for failing to develop and implement a disaster preparedness, management, and relief plan, with an inbuilt sensitisation plan before spilling the dam,” Mr. Dogbe stated.



He continued: “For me, the government has once again displayed its gross insensitivity to the plight of the affected communities and businesses. We know as the President confirmed publicly, that he is not bothered because the affected communities are not in his party’s strongholds. This is wrong!”