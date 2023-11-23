Dam spillage: GHC40m disbursed so far to support victims – Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

The Chief of Staff who doubles as the Chairperson for the Inter-ministerial committee on floods, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare says government has so far spent GHc40 million to support victims of the Akosombo-Kpone Dam Spillage.

According to her, this disbursement forms part of efforts to mitigate the effect of the spillage in various affected communities.



Addressing the media at the information ministry, she indicated government commitment to releasing additional funds to support the victims.



On his part, the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum asserted about 42,526 learners were affected during the spillage.



Also, 1,561 teachers, 121 schools within those communities were affected.

He indicated government has postponed the reopening of St Kizito school due to the nature of the damage.



He therefore announced his outfit has procured new textbooks for the schools affected.



Also, the Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr. Antwi Darkwa revealed no life was lost due to the spillage.