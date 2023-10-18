Dam spillage: I pray inter-ministerial c’ttee doesn’t spend more on themselves than flood victims – Asante Otchere

Jonathan Asante Otchere

Jonathan Asante Otchere, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, has voiced apprehensions regarding the recently formed inter-ministerial task force by President Akufo-Addo to coordinate the government's response to the flood aftermath in the Volta Region.

He emphasised the need for prudent allocation of resources, ensuring that the committee's expenditures are directed towards aiding the affected communities rather than excessive internal spending.



During an interview on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM, Mr. Otchere expressed deep concern over the gravity of the situation in the impacted communities, categorising it as a national disaster.



He highlighted the various aspects of life disrupted by the flood, ranging from sanitation issues due to the exposure of cemeteries and refuse dumps, to the disruption of schools and businesses.



He said “the spillage has affected cemeteries, refuse dumps, fecal matter has been exposed into the spillage, mortuaries have been affected…schools have been closed down, I’m sure in the affected communities, official work will equally stop and those who do their private businesses will also come to a halt. If you collapse all of these into one particular idea, then this is a national disaster to say the least.”



He urged caution regarding the utilisation of funds by the inter-ministerial committee, stating, "So it is worth the while that the president set up an inter-ministerial committee of about nine or so, I pray that this committee does not end up spending more on themselves than the affected people because we know what they are capable of in terms of the Ghanaian mentality and attitude."



Mr. Otchere stressed the importance of focusing resources on aiding those affected and rebuilding the affected communities in a manner that ensures a swift recovery and addresses the challenges brought about by the floods.

The flooding resulting from the spillage has left thousands of residents in the Volta Region displaced and in need of immediate assistance.



Chaired by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the committee comprises key government officials responsible for various sectors.



The committee members include the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul; Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; and the Minister of Local Government, Daniel Kwaku Botwe.



Additional members of the committee are the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye; Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah; Minister for Environment, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie; Minister for Sanitation, Freda Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor; and the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



The establishment of this committee was officially announced through a press statement issued by the Ministry of Information on Friday, October 13, 2023.