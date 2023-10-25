Dam spillage: We were not engaged in any simulation, post-simulation exercise – MDA

Buildings submerged

The Mepe Development Association (MDA) has strongly condemned the comments made by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, blaming indigenes of Mepe and other downstream communities along the Volta River for not heeding warnings to evacuate before the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The MDA also wants the Water Resources Minister to provide answers to questions it posed in a statement issued Tuesday, 24 October 2023.



“Can the Minister tell the nation which part(s) of the Mepe traditional area the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) conducted the so-called simulation exercise before the spillage? How many people from Mepe were included in the said simulation exercise? How many times was the simulation exercise conducted, and how extensive was the community engagement?” the Mepe Development Association quizzed.



The MDA strongly refuted claims that stakeholders were engaged in any simulation exercise.



“We wish to make it clear that the Mepe Traditional Council, Mepe Development Association, opinion leaders, and all key stakeholders were not engaged in any simulation exercise or post-simulation exercise as claimed by the Minister. How such an important exercise could escape the eyes and ears of these key stakeholders in the community leaves one to wonder whether the monies expended on the simulation should not be refunded to the state coffers.”



According to the MDA, “the Minister also mentioned that the people of Mepe refused to evacuate before the spillage. Evacuate to where? There were no official temporary shelter facilities provided by the state for the people in the event of an evacuation.”

It stressed that “it was the leadership of the MDA, in consultation with the Chiefs, that took the initiative to create seven makeshift safe havens for the a affected flood victims in the following locations: Mepe R.C. Primary, R.C JHS, Mepe Presby Primary, Presby JHS, D.A JHS, Holy Christ, and St. Kizito Secondary Technical School.”



The MDA called on the Minister to “inform the nation about her ministry's response to the looming health crisis in the affected communities, the contamination of water sources, and the unsanitary conditions created by the food.”



It added: “It is time for real action, Madam Minister. Show up. As a community, we have had enough of misinformation and disinformation from official sources since the flood disaster occurred. We are still grieving and emotionally distraught. All we request is respect for our sensitivity and dignity during these challenging times in our history.”



