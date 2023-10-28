Dam spillage disaster: USAID donates US₵1.1m to victims

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has announced a substantial contribution exceeding GH₵1.1 million from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) towards Ghana's relief efforts in the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The revelation took place during the launch of the US Global Water Strategy High Priority Country Plan in Accra.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, representing the Ministry of Finance, also made a noteworthy contribution of GH₵2 million, emphasising the collaborative efforts with the Volta River Authority (VRA).

This move aims to support immediate relief measures and ensure long-term alternatives for affected individuals, considering the complexities surrounding their return to homes.



The Finance Ministry's staff added to this collective effort by donating an additional GH¢50,000.