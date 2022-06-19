0
Damaged Cape Coast Twifo Praso road will be repaired as soon as practicable - Roads Ministry assures

Cape Coast Twifo Praso Road Bridge Washed Away The road has been rendered inaccessible to motorists

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has apologized for the inconvenience caused to motorists following the collapse of the Cape Coast Twifo Praso road.

The road caved in following a heavy downpour in the area.

Road users were stranded following the incident.

The Ministry has announced that it will take steps to repair the damaged road as soon as practicable.

It has since asked road users to use the Cape Coast Yamoransa (N1) and Assin-Fosu-Twifo Praso (N8) roads as alternative routes.

