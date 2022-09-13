Dame's outbursts characteristic of that of his arrogant boss Akufo-Addo - NDC

Abraham Amaliba, chief legal advisor of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Legal Affairs Directorate of the National Democratic Congress has described Godfred Dame's attacks on former president John Dramani Mahama as unwarranted.

According to the NDC, Dame’s recent responses to comments John Mahama made about the Judiciary can be likened to what they say is the arrogant posturing of his boss "Nana Akufo-Addo and his failing government".



He said the Attorney General is not tolerant of other views that vary from his as far as issues of national importance are concerned hence the attack on John Mahama.



The NDC is reacting to comments made by the Attorney-General at the opening of the Ghana Bar Association annual conference where he expressed disappointment over comments by former president John Dramani Mahama about the judiciary being politically biased.



Godfred Dame was of the view that the unjustified, unwarranted comments by John Mahama undermines the independence of the judiciary.

However in a press statement signed by the Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, the Legal Affairs Directorate of the National Democratic Congress indicated that it "condemns in no uncertain terms, the rather unwarranted scathing attacks by the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame on former President Mahama at the ongoing Bar Conference in Ho".



"Mr. Dame’s unjustified outburst is characteristic of the arrogant posturing of his boss, Nana Akufo-Addo and his failing government that is allergic to divergent views and opinions on national issues. We are not surprised because, many citizens who have been critical of the Akufo-Addo's government have suffered one form of attack or another from this intolerant government,” it furthered.



The statement also pointed out the bias attitude of Godfred Dame who they claim has become political. “Godfred Dame’s partisanship and bias as an NPP member is not in doubt. However, one would have thought that he would be mindful of his position as the Minister for Justice and leader of the Bar which requires that he demonstrates a certain degree of maturity required of him by virtue of his position. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Sometimes, Mr. Dame speaks like a typical NPP foot soldier other than a lawyer and for that matter the Attorney-General,” the statement added



NYA/WA