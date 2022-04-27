0
Menu
News

Dame's views on social media use by some lawyers affront to freedom of expression – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini 2020 Former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Recently, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame had some words for lawyers who have the penchant to go on social media to make all sorts of allegations against the judiciary and the Courts.

He took exception to the move and asked the Chief Justice to henceforth discipline lawyers who misconduct themselves, not only on social media but wherever they found themselves.

A Lawyer and former MP for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini speaking on the AG’s directive said the AG is not in any way entitled to direct the Judiciary to control how lawyers handle themselves.

"Social media is now the new norm and to say that people should not express themselves on social media is tantamount to putting limitations on their freedom of expression”, he noted.

On the issue of the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the review application on the Deputy Speaker’s voting rights, Alhaji Inusah said the ruling has not come as a surprise to him because the review jurisdiction of the Supreme Court is quite difficult to revoke.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cargo truck catches fire on N1
Charges against Opuni were concocted - Tetteh Dodoo
How Former Kotoko player plans to help develop Ghana football
Akufo-Addo's photo digitally altered
Despite Media speaks on outbursts against Vim Lady
Deputy Speakers can vote - Court insists
Ex-MASLOC CEO’s breach of bail: AG files motion
A president got angry over prayers - Archbishop
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy