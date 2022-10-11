0
Dame’s zeal in Aisha Huang’s case makes my job easier – Lands Minister

Samuel Abu Jinapor Lands Minister1121231311 Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said the manner in which Attorney-General, Godfred Dame is prosecuting the galamsey queen Aisha Huang, makes his work as Minister in the fight against illegal small-scale mining (Galamsey) easier.

The Minister made the comments while speaking to journalists after the galamsey queen was denied bail yet again on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

Mr. Jinapor noted: “One of the key pillars on which we are seeking to deal with this issue of illegal small-scale mining is law enforcement and prosecution, particularly as it relates to foreigners.”

He continued that: “As you can see, the Attorney-General himself was in court and he is conducting this trial, prosecuting the cases in a very spirited and enthusiastic manner.

“I think it helps my work, when you have an Attorney-General who is diligent and serious about prosecution and ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to book, I think it is a big boost and I am very thankful to him for the work he is doing.”

He further reiterated the government’s commitment to the fight against galamsey.

“We will continue with our efforts on all fronts – law enforcement, reforms as well as the prosecutorial part, which we are fully committed to.

“As you can tell, this Aisha Huang lady, the government of President Akufo-Addo is committed to bringing her and other persons who are involved in illegal mining to face the full rigours of the laws,” the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources stated.

