Damongo MP turns Santa on Christmas Day

Samuel Abu Jinapor celebrates Christmas with constituents



Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Member of Parliament of Damongo, went full Santa on Christmas Day, dolling out gifts to people in his constituency.



In pictures shared on his Facebook page, the minister of lands and natural resources was spotted in Santa Clause costume, giving out presents to some constituents.

In what looked like a street procession, Abu Jinapor was joined by hundreds of his constituents. He matched through principal streets of some communities to fraternize with his constituents and help them enjoy the season.



On December 24, 2021, Abu Jinapor also held a “Christmas Eve Youth Party” for the youth in the constituency to catch some fun as the year draws close.



