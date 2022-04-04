Damongo: Rainstorm renders many homeless

A male dormitory of Damongo Senior House School

Rainstorm in the late evening of Thursday 31st March 2022 has rendered many people in Damongo, capital of the Savannah Region homeless.

Several houses at Attributo, a suburb of Damongo were completely ripped off with some electricity poles carrying cables not spared in a less than 20 minutes downpour.



A male dormitory of Damongo Senior House School (SHS) named after the first headmaster of the School, Abu Juam House was also partly also ripped off by the rainstorm rendering hundreds of students packing and putting up with their colleagues in the other dormitories in the school.

The Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Mr Adam Bavug was in the school to have first-hand information of the level of destruction and disclosed that his outfit will see how best to attend to the affected homes and the school later



The authorities of the school are therefore calling on the government and the general public to come to their aid to help restore normal life of students on campus and to ease academic and boarding school life for the affected students.